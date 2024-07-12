Now, the British Transport Police (BTP) has said they were called to Milliken Park railway station in Johnstone after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The force was alerted to the incident shortly before 12pm on Friday, July 12.

999 crews - including police and ambulance - raced to the scene, however, a person was sadly pronounced dead.

Officers say the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for BTP said: “Officers were called to Milliken Park railway station at around 11.51am today (12 July) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”