Police said the 40-year-old was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment after the crash, which involved a white Vauxhall Corsa car and an orange Honda VFR800 motorcycle.

Police are now appealing for information and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and might have dashcam footage.

Road Policing Constable Ben Cruickshank, of the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who believes they saw either vehicle on the road prior to the crash to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0666 of 12 July.”