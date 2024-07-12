There has been much disquiet of late over the current state of Glasgow and the performance of its city council.
Earlier this week, a correspondent attributed some of the blame to the redrawing of its boundaries in the 1990s, and argued that some surrounding areas, including parts of Lancashire, should once more become part of the Glasgow local authority area and help pay for the services and amenities that many of their residents enjoy.
That suggestion is firmly rebuffed by one of our readers today.
Gordon Evans of Rutherglen writes:
"As someone who has availed myself of the facilities provided by the City of Glasgow over many years, I have sympathy with John Taylor's comments (Letters, July 10). I accept that there is a strong case for surrounding areas to make a contribution towards these services. However, fond as I am of the city, I am totally against their residents being subsumed into a Greater Glasgow once more.
"Under Glasgow, my home town of Rutherglen was neglected to a great extent and was in danger of losing its own character. In some cases, Ruglonians whose families had lived in the Royal Burgh for generations were given no choice but to be rehoused elsewhere in Glasgow.
"Rutherglen has suffered in the same way as many other small towns. However, since coming under the wing of South Lanarkshire, the distinctive town hall has been restored magnificently with a small theatre that features regular well-attended events and has a lovely café which is well used by locals like myself. Our adjacent library established in 1907 with financial support from Andrew Carnegie remains open, providing additional services such as IT facilities, entertainment and education for young children as well as Football Memories sessions for the elderly.
"I definitely want to see Glasgow flourish but not at the cost of other nearby communities and I would be happy if our politicians could come up with a financial compromise with its neighbours in this regard."
