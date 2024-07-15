Scottish law firm Anderson Strathern has launched a new specialised team.
It said the move strengthens its construction dispute resolution offering, with the team led by newly-appointed partner Michael Collins and director Mary Frances O’Neill.
The four-strong team, which also includes solicitors Gillian Green and Liam McKay, can help clients with a wide variety of claims arising from building and infrastructure projects, from payment disputes to RAAC issues and cladding defects.
Mr Collins has specialised in dispute resolution for 15 years, and regularly represents contractors, subcontractors, architects, engineers, consultants, public bodies and insurers in a wide variety of claims arising from construction projects. As a Solicitor Advocate, he has acted for clients in both the Sheriff Court and Court of Session, as well as at adjudication and mediation.
Ms O’Neill has extensive experience in major infrastructure projects, litigation and dispute resolution, and project management. She brings valuable experience of the public sector to the team, having previously worked for three major public sector bodies, including in the role of in-house counsel.
Mr Collins said: “Since the pandemic, the construction industry has faced numerous challenges, from volatile prices to labour shortages. As the economy starts to rebound, the sector is increasingly focused on predicted growth and exciting innovation. Our team understands the difficulties and opportunities facing construction and engineering businesses and are here to advise on rights and obligations, and to provide effective representation when disputes arise.
“Our key strengths are our first-class legal expertise, our commercial awareness, and our ability to provide fast, comprehensive and easy-to-understand advice.”
Ms O’Neill said: “We take a very strategic, holistic approach to disputes. We take time to understand our clients’ priorities and appetite for risk to ensure we provide advice and support against a background of a full understanding of their business and the environment in which they work. We want our clients to get the best outcome in the most efficient way.”
Fraser Geddes, chair at Anderson Strathern, said: “This talented and highly respected new team further strengthens and expands the range of expertise and support we can offer our construction sector clients with both non-contentious and contentious issues. This should boost further business growth in the second half of 2024.”
The firm has 52 partners and offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Haddington and Lerwick.
