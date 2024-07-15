Managing partner Stephen Goldie declared the results had been achieved “notwithstanding another period of flux in the economic, social and political environment”, flagging higher interest rates.

And he said the firm looked to the future “with confidence”.

Brodies declared that it had made progress “across all core practice areas” - banking and finance, corporate and commercial, dispute resolution and risk, personal and family, and real estate - with “each one reporting record income”.

The law firm declared “investments in people” has seen its headcount grow by 5%, from 794 to 837.

It added: “That included three strategic lateral partner hires and three partner promotions.”

Brodies declared it had also “invested in” salary increases and bonus payments, revealing “all eligible colleagues will receive a firm-wide bonus of 3%”. It noted that it had also awarded individual performance bonuses during the year.

The law firm said it had fulfilled its “commitment to investing” in its premises, with the upgrade of offices in Aberdeen and Glasgow completed earlier this year.

Mr Goldie said: "The progress that we have made across each of our practice areas is underpinned by clients who continue to trust us and seek our assistance in times of challenge and opportunity. All our practice areas are committed to delivering excellent service. Progress has been made notwithstanding another period of flux in the economic, social and political environment, where higher interest rates and headwinds from the transactional markets have impacted the business decisions and activities that clients undertake.”

He added: “Over the past year, we have invested in the areas that we consider critical to the continued growth of our firm; recognition for our colleagues, their skills and the value they bring to our clients, upgrading the places in which we work and collaborate, and advancing the technology that supports us in delivering first-class service to our clients.

"Our strategic plans for the next three-year cycle are now under way and we look to the future with confidence, in ourselves and in the resilience and ambitions of the clients that we work with."

Brodies noted it had during the year to April 30 advised on a £100m joint credit facility to “assist in the transformation of Ardersier Port in Inverness-shire, into a major energy transition facility”.

It observed it had also advised VINCI Airports on the “acquisition of the majority shareholding in Edinburgh Airport Limited - the company that owns Edinburgh Airport” - for £1.27 billion.