Scottish law firm Brodies has hailed its 14th consecutive year of growth - unveiling a 7.5% rise in revenue to £114.3 million during the year to April 30 - and announced an increase in operating profit from £48.6m to £49.2m.
The firm highlighted a profit per equity partner of £846,000.
Managing partner Stephen Goldie declared the results had been achieved “notwithstanding another period of flux in the economic, social and political environment”, flagging higher interest rates.
And he said the firm looked to the future “with confidence”.
Brodies declared that it had made progress “across all core practice areas” - banking and finance, corporate and commercial, dispute resolution and risk, personal and family, and real estate - with “each one reporting record income”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A tonic for those worn down by doomsayers' misery about Scotland
The law firm declared “investments in people” has seen its headcount grow by 5%, from 794 to 837.
It added: “That included three strategic lateral partner hires and three partner promotions.”
Brodies declared it had also “invested in” salary increases and bonus payments, revealing “all eligible colleagues will receive a firm-wide bonus of 3%”. It noted that it had also awarded individual performance bonuses during the year.
The law firm said it had fulfilled its “commitment to investing” in its premises, with the upgrade of offices in Aberdeen and Glasgow completed earlier this year.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A huge majority but Starmer has boxed himself in already
Mr Goldie said: "The progress that we have made across each of our practice areas is underpinned by clients who continue to trust us and seek our assistance in times of challenge and opportunity. All our practice areas are committed to delivering excellent service. Progress has been made notwithstanding another period of flux in the economic, social and political environment, where higher interest rates and headwinds from the transactional markets have impacted the business decisions and activities that clients undertake.”
He added: “Over the past year, we have invested in the areas that we consider critical to the continued growth of our firm; recognition for our colleagues, their skills and the value they bring to our clients, upgrading the places in which we work and collaborate, and advancing the technology that supports us in delivering first-class service to our clients.
"Our strategic plans for the next three-year cycle are now under way and we look to the future with confidence, in ourselves and in the resilience and ambitions of the clients that we work with."
READ MORE: Kate Forbes says economic growth crucial, sees Brexit 'conspiracy of silence'
Brodies noted it had during the year to April 30 advised on a £100m joint credit facility to “assist in the transformation of Ardersier Port in Inverness-shire, into a major energy transition facility”.
It observed it had also advised VINCI Airports on the “acquisition of the majority shareholding in Edinburgh Airport Limited - the company that owns Edinburgh Airport” - for £1.27 billion.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here