Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where staff described his condition as being critical.

READ MORE: Police appeal for information as motorcyclist injured in crash

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor in Moray

Police are now trying to trace the rider, who left the motorbike and made off from the scene after the incident.

Inspector Colin Morrison from Police Scotland’s road policing unit said: “An elderly man has been left critically injured and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the rider of the motorbike.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

“We are also asking motorists with dashcams who were in the area around the time of the incident to check their footage in case they have captured anything of significance.”