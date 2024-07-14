Labour plans to bring change to ‘all four corners of Scotland’ as the UK party embarks on its first spell in government for 14 years.
Newly-installed Secretary of State Ian Murray has said that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer intends to reset Westminster’s relationship with the Scottish Government in the coming months as people are “fed up” with the two administrations fighting each other.
Mr Murray and Sir Keir embarked on a whirlwind charm offensive north of the border last week, meeting newly-installed Labour MPs, business leaders and council bosses as well as First Minister John Swinney.
Mr Murray said that the time had come to “do things differently” after years of Tory rule and cross-border spate between Edinburgh and London.
Writing in The Herald, he said: “We know that for too long now, Scots have been fed up of our two governments spending more time fighting each other rather than fighting for them.
“I want to reset our relationship with the Scottish Government. I want to turn disagreement into co-operation. I want the Scottish Government to have a seat at the table, to work with us to deliver generational change.
“Around the table there are clearly political differences, but there are also areas where we can work together to improve the lives of the people of Scotland. It is those issues want - need - to focus on. There is genuine will to do things differently.”
Mr Murray, who was Labour’s sole MP before July 5th, said his first official engagement at the Scotland Office HQ in his new job as Secretary of State was to host a business roundtable with organisations includuing the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, the Institute of Directors, Scottish Financial Enterprise, Prosper, CBI Scotland the Federation of Small Businesses.
He said that Labour will seek to unlock Scotland’s “limitless” economic potential, not least with the siting of proposed energy firm GB Energy north of the border.
He said: “We want change for all four corners of the UK, and for all four corners of Scotland.
“Resetting relationships to deliver for the Scottish people isn’t just about Holyrood and Westminster, it’s about all of our communities across Scotland.
“This week I also spoke to the leaders of Edinburgh, Glasgow and Highland councils, and plan to speak to other council leaders in the coming weeks.
“That’s the change Scotland needs, and the change I am ready to work tirelessly to help deliver.”
