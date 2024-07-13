A “beloved” bear who was rescued from the war in Ukraine and rehomed in a Scottish zoo has died.
Staff at Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder in West Lothian said the death of Yampil, an Asiatic black bear, meant it was a “truly sad day”.
The animal had been rehomed there in January this year after being rescued from the village of Yampil in Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers had discovered an abandoned zoo in the village when they arrived there in July 2022, five months after the Russian invasion.
Out of nearly 200 animals at the zoo, Yampil the bear was one of only a few who had survived.
Romain Pizzi, a specialist vet at Five Sisters Zoo, said while Yampil had been “comfortable and happy” at the West Lothian zoo, animals who have been rescued from such “traumatic circumstances” could have “complicated health problems such as dental problems or PTSD”.
He said: “Yampil was anaesthetised for further treatment for his health problems which were worrying the team.
“Sadly, anaesthetising animals always carries risks, and Yampil did not recover from the procedure.”
Mr Pizzi stated: “We are utterly devastated to confirm that Yampil, our 12-year-old Asiatic black bear, has passed away following an anaesthetic procedure.
“Yampil was one of seven surviving animals rescued from an abandoned zoo in Ukraine, a lesser-known tragedy of human conflict.”
The vet added that staff at the zoo were all “deeply affected by the loss of our beloved Yampil”.
He said: “We appreciate this will be a truly sad day for all the incredible people who helped make his rescue possible.
“While the zoo will remain open as usual, we kindly request respect and privacy for our owners and staff during this difficult time.”
