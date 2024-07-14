Intelligent Land Investments Group's pumped storage hydro plant is designed to "enhance the UK's renewable energy infrastructure, potentially powering 4.5 million homes and reducing the country’s carbon emissions by 200 million tonnes over the project’s lifetime".

The project 'represents a significant step towards meeting this need and supporting the nation's climate goals' (Image: ILI Group)

Mark Wilson, ILI Group chief executive, said: "This project not only addresses climate change but also promises significant economic benefits. It will increase the country’s energy security and has the potential to reduce household energy bills."

He also said: "The submission of the planning application for Balliemeanoch marks another pivotal step in our commitment to enhancing the UK's renewable energy capabilities."

Scottish economy slides down UK growth league table

Scottish private sector economic growth slowed sharply in June as services sector expansion cooled.

Scotland had been hailed as a 'standout' performer in May in the previous monthly survey. (Image: Getty Images)

The expansion rate north of the Border slipped below that of the UK as a whole last month, according to the latest growth tracker published by Royal Bank of Scotland. Nevertheless, Scotland was in the top half of the growth league table for the 12 nations and regions of the UK, in sixth spot.

Scotland outperformed Yorkshire & Humber, south-east England, and Wales, which all saw declines in combined services and manufacturing output in June, and the East of England, East Midlands and West Midlands, which all recorded weaker growth than that north of the Border last month.

New whisky distillery seeks to revive Scottish community

A distillery project seeking to safeguard a dwindling community in Speyside has secured almost £140,000 in backing as it prepares to open later this summer.

The funding will also support start-up operations at the distillery, such as production and performance monitoring. (Image: Cabrach Trust)

The Cabrach Distillery will be the flagship asset of The Cabrach Trust and aims to help revive the remote community which was once home to a thriving illicit whisky trade. This legacy will be marked by the production of a new single malt and the opening of a dedicated heritage centre.

The funding package of loans and grants has been provided by Social Investment Scotland, which was set up in 2001 to provide financing to charities and social enterprises.

The money has allowed the distillery to set up for the bottling of its inaugural whisky proposition, The Feering, a Speyside blended malt derived from casks donated by neighbouring distilleries in the Moray area.