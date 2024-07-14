Plans for a major hydro energy storage facility to power millions of homes have been brought forward.
The proposals could cut the costs of household energy bills and increase the country's energy security, the company behind the plan said as it goes before the Scottish Government.
Intelligent Land Investments Group's pumped storage hydro plant is designed to "enhance the UK's renewable energy infrastructure, potentially powering 4.5 million homes and reducing the country’s carbon emissions by 200 million tonnes over the project’s lifetime".
Mark Wilson, ILI Group chief executive, said: "This project not only addresses climate change but also promises significant economic benefits. It will increase the country’s energy security and has the potential to reduce household energy bills."
He also said: "The submission of the planning application for Balliemeanoch marks another pivotal step in our commitment to enhancing the UK's renewable energy capabilities."
Read the full story here
Scottish economy slides down UK growth league table
Scottish private sector economic growth slowed sharply in June as services sector expansion cooled.
The expansion rate north of the Border slipped below that of the UK as a whole last month, according to the latest growth tracker published by Royal Bank of Scotland. Nevertheless, Scotland was in the top half of the growth league table for the 12 nations and regions of the UK, in sixth spot.
Scotland outperformed Yorkshire & Humber, south-east England, and Wales, which all saw declines in combined services and manufacturing output in June, and the East of England, East Midlands and West Midlands, which all recorded weaker growth than that north of the Border last month.
Read Ian McConnell's story here
New whisky distillery seeks to revive Scottish community
A distillery project seeking to safeguard a dwindling community in Speyside has secured almost £140,000 in backing as it prepares to open later this summer.
Read Kristy Dorsey's story here
The Cabrach Distillery will be the flagship asset of The Cabrach Trust and aims to help revive the remote community which was once home to a thriving illicit whisky trade. This legacy will be marked by the production of a new single malt and the opening of a dedicated heritage centre.
The funding package of loans and grants has been provided by Social Investment Scotland, which was set up in 2001 to provide financing to charities and social enterprises.
The money has allowed the distillery to set up for the bottling of its inaugural whisky proposition, The Feering, a Speyside blended malt derived from casks donated by neighbouring distilleries in the Moray area.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here