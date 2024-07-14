Spain and England clash in the final of the Euro 24 football tournament tonight, and the match is posing something of a quandary for Scotland fans.
After Scotland’s tame exit from the competition, England have made it to the final and now stand on the verge of winning their first major trophy for more than 50 years.
We want to know — should Scotland fans get behind their team?
As good neighbors, there should be no reason why Scots can’t back the Three Lions and wish them well as they go for glory.
But as football fans, the rivalry runs deep and it’s no secret many Scots support whoever England is playing against for 90 minutes.
Is it time to let this go and with the Auld Enemy well? Who will you be backing tonight – vote now in our online poll:
England vs Spain, Euro 24 final, BBC1, 8pm
