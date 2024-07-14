We want to know — should Scotland fans get behind their team?

As good neighbors, there should be no reason why Scots can’t back the Three Lions and wish them well as they go for glory.

But as football fans, the rivalry runs deep and it’s no secret many Scots support whoever England is playing against for 90 minutes.

Is it time to let this go and with the Auld Enemy well? Who will you be backing tonight – vote now in our online poll:

England vs Spain, Euro 24 final, BBC1, 8pm