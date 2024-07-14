Political leaders in Scotland have condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, with First Minister John Swinney branding the shooting “unacceptable”.
Mr Swinney spoke out after Mr Trump said a bullet “pierced” part of his ear in the incident, which happened at a campaign rally in the US.The suspected gunman was killed while the Secret Service confirmed one person in the crowd had died, with two others “critically injured”
The Republican is attempting to return to the White House in November’s presidential elections, with Saturday’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, part of his re-election campaign.
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the shooting, while in Scotland the First Minister made clear such violence had “no place in a democratic society”.
Responding to the attack on X, formerly known as Twitter, the SNP leader said: “There is no place for violence in society including in our politics.
“The attack on President Trump has no place in a democratic society.
“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unacceptable incident.”
Other political leaders in Scotland also condemned the shooting, with Labour’s Anas Sarwar speaking out about the “horrific scenes at the Trump rally last night”.
The Scottish Labour leader added: “In a democracy there must be the ability to disagree without it turning to hatred or violence.
“My thoughts are with President Trump, his family and all those impacted.
“I know my American friends will be hurting today, sending love.”
Outgoing Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross joined them in condemning the “shocking scenes from the US with this assassination attempt on the former president”.
Mr Ross added: “Our thoughts are with the innocent people killed and injured in Pennsylvania.
“In democracies, appalling violence like this will never prevail.”
Meanwhile Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton made clear there is “no place for political violence in any democracy”.
He added: “The Trump assassination attempt is an appalling act.”
