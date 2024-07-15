Unite had said on July 2 that unless there was "significant movement by ICTS in the coming days", then strike action could start in mid-July "at the peak of the summer holiday rush".

Following workers’ acceptance of the improved pay deal in a ballot which closed on Friday, Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for aviation in Scotland, said: “Unite has successfully negotiated a significant boost to the pay packets of ICTS workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports.

"We are pleased that the company got back round the table to make an improved offer which was acceptable to our members. The possibility of strike action at the airports is now over.”

Detailing the terms of the improved offer, Unite said: “The pay deal delivers a basic pay rise of 5%. A one-off payment of £500 and an enhancement to the shift allowance of 75 pence per hour, which is an uplift worth around 5.9%, is also included in the deal.

“There will be access to double-time shift rates for Christmas and New Year’s Day. The overall pay package boost is estimated to be worth up to 12.8% for some workers at ICTS.”

The trade union added that, “in addition, ICTS will be advertising a minimum of 15 full-time posts which will be initially offered to existing part-time staff, following negotiations with Unite”.

The trade union had said on July 2 that the ICTS central search workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports had emphatically rejected a basic pay increase of 4% backdated to January 2024 and a £500 one-off payment.

Unite said then that strike action had been backed by 98.5% at Glasgow airport, involving around 200 ICTS workers. A ballot involving around 100 workers at Aberdeen airport returned a similar result with 89.7% backing strike action, it noted.

Following the acceptance by the ICTS workers at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports of the improved pay offer, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members employed by ICTS at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have overwhelmingly backed an improved pay deal.

“Unite has delivered another significant win for airport workers in Scotland.”

Unite noted the ICTS workers “deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights”.

It added that these employees also cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries, and deal with emergency services.