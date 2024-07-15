The threat of strike action at two Scottish airports has been lifted, after hundreds of workers agreed to an improved pay offer.
Trade union Unite said around 300 central search members based at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports, employed by ICTS, have “overwhelmingly accepted an improved pay offer, ending the dispute”.
Unite had said on July 2 that unless there was "significant movement by ICTS in the coming days", then strike action could start in mid-July "at the peak of the summer holiday rush".
Following workers’ acceptance of the improved pay deal in a ballot which closed on Friday, Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for aviation in Scotland, said: “Unite has successfully negotiated a significant boost to the pay packets of ICTS workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A tonic for those worn down by doomsayers' misery about Scotland
"We are pleased that the company got back round the table to make an improved offer which was acceptable to our members. The possibility of strike action at the airports is now over.”
Detailing the terms of the improved offer, Unite said: “The pay deal delivers a basic pay rise of 5%. A one-off payment of £500 and an enhancement to the shift allowance of 75 pence per hour, which is an uplift worth around 5.9%, is also included in the deal.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Muzzled dog, yes, but Swinney also hits nail on head
“There will be access to double-time shift rates for Christmas and New Year’s Day. The overall pay package boost is estimated to be worth up to 12.8% for some workers at ICTS.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A huge majority but Starmer has boxed himself in already
The trade union added that, “in addition, ICTS will be advertising a minimum of 15 full-time posts which will be initially offered to existing part-time staff, following negotiations with Unite”.
The trade union had said on July 2 that the ICTS central search workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports had emphatically rejected a basic pay increase of 4% backdated to January 2024 and a £500 one-off payment.
Unite said then that strike action had been backed by 98.5% at Glasgow airport, involving around 200 ICTS workers. A ballot involving around 100 workers at Aberdeen airport returned a similar result with 89.7% backing strike action, it noted.
Following the acceptance by the ICTS workers at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports of the improved pay offer, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members employed by ICTS at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have overwhelmingly backed an improved pay deal.
“Unite has delivered another significant win for airport workers in Scotland.”
Unite noted the ICTS workers “deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights”.
It added that these employees also cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries, and deal with emergency services.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here