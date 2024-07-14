Of these, 10 people were arrested inside the Glasgow music festival – which is the largest in Scotland and saw 50,000 people attending on Friday.

Another four were arrested outside the perimeter fence.

Police Scotland said that seven of those arrested were adult men, while two girls and five boys aged under 18 were also detained on Saturday.

READ MORE: Music fans heading to Trnsmt warned of train disruption

READ MORE: Scotland's weather set to be dry for Trnsmt but not The Open

The total number of people arrested at Trnsmt now stands at 25, including 11 people on Friday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “They (the arrests) relate to drug offences, sexual offences and assaults.

“The age range of those arrested is 15-42.”

The festival on Glasgow Green continues on Sunday, with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris headlining.

Rail company ScotRail warned fans that trains would finish before the festival, which is attended by people from across Scotland and the north of England.

ScotRail posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Services terminate before the festival finishes.

“Please consider alternative arrangements when travelling home from Trnsmt today.”