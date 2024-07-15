Researchers found just 169 pieces of work had been done on the impact of maritime shipping on the populations.

Dr Lauren McWhinnie, from the university’s School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society, said: “Climate change has made the Arctic more accessible. It used to be closed off to most vessels for a large part of the year.

“Now that we are seeing the extent and thickness of sea ice reducing, there’s an annual increase in vessel presence within Arctic waters.”

She added: “There is an urgent need to understand the impact this will have on Arctic whales, particularly the three endemic species, beluga, narwhal and bowhead whales. Some of their subpopulations are thought to have fewer than 250 individuals remaining in the Arctic and, until recently, they’ve had very little exposure to vessel traffic.

“We also need to consider how any potential impacts such as increasing noise and collision risk might affect species that seasonally visit the Arctic, like orca and humpback whales.

“We’ve reviewed work done in the Arctic around vessels and marine mammals.

“The data shows we still have little idea about how many of these animals will respond to the presence of traffic in what was, until recently, a largely vessel-free environment.”

PHD researcher and lead author on the report Emily Hague said: “Historically, humans have embarked on industrial activity and development and worried about the consequences for the environment often too late.

“Now is the time for more efforts in the Arctic to mitigate the impact of increasing vessel traffic and ensure these unique and vulnerable species can thrive in their home waters.”