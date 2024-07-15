A 34-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder over the deaths of two men whose remains were found in suitcases in Bristol, police said.
Metropolitan Police said Yostin Andres Mosquera of Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London, will appear in custody on Monday at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.
Police have named the two victims as 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth. Mr Longworth was British and Mr Alfonso was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship.
The two men had previously been in a relationship and still lived together at a flat in Scotts Road.
Both victims were known to Mosquera and he had been staying with them at the Scotts Road address for a short period of time, police said.
Evidence in the investigation so far has not pointed to a homophobic motive, the Met said, but it has been classified as a hate crime under national guidelines
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news.
“While we do not believe either of them had any close family, we have identified other next of kin who have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to try and identify any extended family members.
“I know that this awful incident will cause concern not just among residents in Shepherd’s Bush but in the wider LGBTQ+ community across London. I hope it will be of some reassurance that whilst enquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders.
“Officers have worked with the pan-London LGBTQ+ Independent Advisory Group (IAG) since the identity of the two victims and their sexuality was established. Their advice, expertise and support for the investigation has been extremely valuable.
“We will continue to work with them, and with other partners including local IAGs, as the investigation and the policing response continues.”
Mosquera was arrested in the Bristol area in the early hours of Saturday following a joint operation carried out by the Metropolitan Police and Avon and Somerset Police.
The remains were found in two suitcases dumped near Clifton Suspension Bridge on Wednesday, while further remains were found at an address in Scotts Road on Friday.
