It would see development of a square mile of green belt land in the area to support renewable energy production at the south harbour.

The private sector project is the brainchild of Aberdonian businessman Sir Ian Wood, and has received over £50m in funding from the Scottish and UK governments.

Opponents of the ETZ have criticised plans to remove green space in one of Aberdeen's most deprived communities, as well as expressing doubts over its green credentials.

The plans rely heavily on carbon capture technology, which is unproven at scale, as well as hydrogen.

According to the International Energy Agency, 99% of globally produced hydrogen is produced with fossil fuels.

Mr Wood made his fortune in North Sea oil, while the board of the ETZ also includes representatives from Shell, the North Sea Transition Authority and Scottish Enterprise.

Last week the group Friends of St Fittick’s Park set up camp on the site as part of a five-day protest against the plans.

That ended on Monday, but the activists said they will return if the plans go ahead.

A judicial review on the ETZ proposal is expected at the end of this month at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Marlow Bushman, a local Torry resident and member of the Aberdeen Climate Coalition said: "As a Torry local, it means so much to see people from across Scotland and Europe come here united, to show solidarity with the fight to save St Fittick’s Park. The fossil fuel industry has been trying to set a precedent for how it can treat the people of Torry, polluting our air and paving over our parks. This time, with the cheap veneer of greenwashing. Though Climate Camp leaves St Fittick’s on Monday, our energy remains high, as the fight continues. This park belongs to the community, not the ETZ."

Rosie, a climate activist from the Highlands, said: "The end of camp does not mean the end of our active solidarity with Torry. The camp this year has been a great success, but if the so-called ‘Energy Transition Zone’ goes ahead, we will be back. We will stand with the people of Torry against the destruction of their park."

An ETZ spokesperson said: "Through our Community & Coast programme, ETZ Ltd are firmly committed to enhancing wider green spaces in proximity of the energy transition zone in co-design and collaboration with the local community.

“This will include significant improvements to St Fittick’s Park, Tullos woods and the coastal path corridor as part of the project’s wider regeneration ambitions.

“It is important to highlight that we have proposed utilising, subject to planning, a significantly reduced area of development to St Fittick’s Park with just over half of the Aberdeen City Council proposed sites being developed equating to less than a third of the park overall.

“The ability to connect land with port assets, and transport large components to and from quayside, is a fundamental requirement so we achieve the investment required to ensure Aberdeen is positioned to capitalise on the vast opportunities provided by new and green energies, particularly offshore wind.

“Almost all other ports of scale across Scotland are making similar investments and we simply don’t want Aberdeen to miss out on the opportunity to position itself as a globally recognised hub for offshore renewables and the significant job benefits this will bring.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.