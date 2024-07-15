The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the drivers of the Volvo and Land Rover were treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The road was closed to allow for investigations to be carried out and re-opened around 9.10pm.

Sergeant Robert Mackie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you can assist.

“If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact us."