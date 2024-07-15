A 62-year-old motorcyclist has been killed following a three-way collision near Taynuilt in Argyll & Bute.
The incident happened on the A85 at around 12.40pm on Sunday, 14 July, and involved a grey Yamaha Tracer motorcycle, a black Volvo V40 and a black Land Rover Discovery.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the drivers of the Volvo and Land Rover were treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Read More:
-
Elderly man 'critical' after being struck by motorcycle in hit and run
-
Police launch probe after man stabbed by gang in 'violent assault'
-
Arrest made over alleged attempted murder as woman falls from flat window
The road was closed to allow for investigations to be carried out and re-opened around 9.10pm.
Sergeant Robert Mackie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you can assist.
“If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact us."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here