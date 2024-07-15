Cala said strong demand has been shown for its homes at Sequoia Meadows, which forms part of the East Kilbride Community Growth Area, since it was first offered to the market more than three years ago. It is currently selling the last few remaining apartments and terraced homes from the first phase of Sequoia Meadows, and is continuing to sell detached homes from phase two.

The third phase of homes were approved by South Lanarkshire Council in late April and will comprise a mix of three-bed terraced, three-bed semi-detached, and four and five-bedroom detached homes. Cala added that it will also be introducing three and four-bedroom townhouses, which will be exclusive to this new phase of development.

The firm noted that families moving into the new community will benefit from a purpose-built nursery and primary school, constructed with the support of a consortium of homebuilders including Cala. Jackton Primary School welcomed its first cohort of pupils in August last year.

New cycle and footpaths have been created to encourage sustainable lifestyles whilst also creating safer access routes to local amenities, the company noted.

Graham McNeil, land and development director at Cala Homes (West), said: “We are pleased to complete the acquisition of more land within the Jackton Community Growth Area, which will ensure that Cala is well-positioned to continue our presence over the longer term in this maturing, vibrant neighbourhood.

“This comes at an important time given the continuing shortage of new home supply across Scotland more generally. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank South Lanarkshire Council also for their input in connection with the site’s acquisition and consent.

“Sequoia Meadows has been hugely popular with a range of buyers since it launched in 2021 and we are confident that with this latest phase of development featuring some new house-types will continue to attract aspirational and discerning buyers looking for a high-quality and sustainable home.”