In what Burberry described as "disappointing" first quarter trading, stores sales in the Americas and Asia Pacific tumbled by 23% while Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa were all down by 16%. Full-year earnings will be lower than previously expected and the company has suspended dividend payments.

Burberry has been suffering amid a slowdown in demand for luxury goods, which has also hit sales at rivals such as Kering and Mulberry. Chairman Gerry Murphy said the company will be working to improve its online sales with a website revamp, while also focusing on more of the "timeless, classic attributes" for which the brand is known.

There will also be unspecified cost cuts across the business.

“We moved quickly with our creative transition in a luxury market that is proving more challenging than expected,” Mr Murphy said. “If the current trend persists through our Q2, we expect to report an operating loss for our first half.”

He added: “We expect the actions we are taking, including cost savings, to start to deliver an improvement in our second half and to strengthen our competitive position and underpin long-term growth.”





