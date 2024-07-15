He established himself as one of Scotland's greatest Olympians with gold in the 400 metres in Paris in 1924 before picking up a bronze medal in the 200 metres at the same event.

Liddell was also offered the chance to take part in his preferred event, the 100 metres, and was among the favourites for a medal. He famously turned down the opportunity with the event taking place on a Sunday and conflicting with his Christian faith.

This was the story told in the 1981 hit movie, Chariots of Fire, with actor Ian Charleson cast as Liddell. Chariots of Fire was nominated for seven Academy Awards and claimed four.

Prior to his appearance in the Olympics, Liddell studied pure science at Edinburgh University before going off to teach and work as a missionary in China, the country of his birth. Liddell was born to missionary parents and he spent a considerable part of his adult life in the country.

During the Second World War, he was interned by Japanese forces who had taken over the missionary. Liddell died in captivity in China in 1945 at the age of 43, five months before the area was liberated.

It was during his early years at Edinburgh University that the extraordinary athlete also represented the Scottish national rugby team, playing in seven out of eight Five Nations matches in 1922 and '23.

As a student he also won multiple athletics championships, set a British record in the 100m which stood for 23 years and eventually graduated with a Bachelor in Science degree in 1924 after the Paris Olympics.

Liddell's 88-year-old daughter, Patricia Liddell Russell, will receive the degree from the University’s Moray House School of Education and Sport, recognising her father's achievements.

He was nominated for the honorary degree by Professor Grant Jarvie, who is the chair of sport.

And he said: “Eric Liddell is one of Scotland’s most celebrated athletes of all time. When inducted into the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame, he topped the public vote as Scotland’s most popular sports person.

“A century after his Olympic success and graduating from University of Edinburgh, what Eric Liddell represents is the best of all of us and the promise and invitation of what we could do to help others.

“As we look forward to another Olympic Games in Paris this summer, it is entirely deserved that we honour this remarkable person’s contribution to sport and humanity with this honorary degree today.”

Liddell has been inducted into the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame, as well as the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame.

He picked up seven caps for Scotland during his rugby career between 1922 and 1923, playing as a winger. He scored tries in four of those games and it included wins over Ireland, France and Wales in Five Nations matches.

As well as being honoured in Scotland, China often views Liddell as their first Olympic champion because he was born and died in the country.

Liddell's legacy in Scotland endured through numerous scholarships and sporting events. In 1980, when Scotsman Alan Wells won the 100m at the Moscow Olympics he dedicated his triumph to Liddell.

His grave in China, lost within the former grounds of the internment camp, was rediscovered in 1989 with Edinburgh University paying for a headstone to be erected in his honour. This has subsequently featured in commemorations marking the liberation of the city of Weifang. A plaque also bears his name within the grounds of Edinburgh University.