"Hey… do you have a minute?” Bad from your boyfriend but worse from your boss. "Unprofessional" is my comedy debut about working (or, uh, not working) in tech, and one very specific 4pm meeting on the second floor of a company we'll call… Redacted.

The show explores making work your entire personality, going nowhere on the hedonic treadmill, and worrying so much about your LinkedIn profile that it lands you at the hair doctor.

2 How does it feel to be playing the Fringe for the first time?

It feels so brilliant to be coming to the Fringe this year! A cheeky little fact is that it’s my second time bringing a show—I brought a compilation show last year called “Alexis Gay & Friends.” I wanted to learn as much as possible about what it looks and feels like to run a show. I’m excited to have the chance to apply what I learned. I am exactly as Type-A as this answer makes me sound but I promise I am also fun!!!!!!!!! Ask around!!!!!

3 Why did you decide to perform at the Fringe?

There’s nowhere quite like the Fringe. I first attended in 2022 and left feeling completely energized and creatively fulfilled. After seeing so many incredible shows, it became a dream of mine to write and perform my own at the Fringe one day.

Also, I live in the U.S. and we don’t have anything like it over there. It’s such a rare and special opportunity to perform for almost 25 days in a row! Audiences at the Fringe are the best—it seems like they’re just as excited to participate in live theatre as I am to make it. For that reason, it’s such a privilege to be able to make my show better and better by running it over and over and over again for such engaged groups.

Also, last year, I made so many wonderful friends. It was such a treat to connect with comedians from different parts of the world.

4 If you were not a performer what would you be doing?

I left a seven-year career in the tech industry to be a full-time comedian, so if I wasn’t doing this, I think I’d still be there! I’d probably still be trying out jokes every day, but instead of on-stage in Edinburgh, it would be in big team meetings on Zoom.

5 How do you prepare for a performance?

I need one or MAYBE two coffees. In an ideal world, I will have started the day with a black coffee, and indulged in a little treat like a cappuccino in the afternoon. There aren’t a lot of places in the UK that serve filter/drip/pourover coffee—I think I’ve found all the ones in Edinburgh.

6 Best/worst advice you’ve been given ahead of your debut show?

I think the best advice I’ve been given is to recognize it’s a marathon and not a sprint—to sleep, drink water, take care of yourself. I think that’s the best way to make sure you’re able to give each audience the 110% they deserve.

I don’t think I’ve been given any truly bad advice—but I guess we’ll find out!

7 Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?

I am so in love with the Edinburgh Larder. All of their food is so fresh and delicious, and the inside is so cozy. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a long, relaxed meal. As such, I can only go when I have plenty of time—which, at the Fringe, is a luxury that’s hard to come by! That makes every time I am able to go quite special.

8 What’s the most Scottish thing you’ve done?

I actually didn’t know this was Scottish, but I’ve been saying “hiya!” for years before I got to the Fringe! Now, it seems like I fit right in! (Or it seems like I’m one of those Americans that comes to the UK and immediately adopts the accent…… hoping the former!)

9 Favouite Scottish food/drink?

There’s nothing better than a proper Scottish fry-up. It’s just the right amount of food and full of great energy to power me up all the cobblestone hills!

10 Sum up your show in three words

All funny business.

Alexis Gay’s debut stand up show ‘Unprofessional’ is at the Underbelly – George Square – Wee Coo @ 4.20pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com