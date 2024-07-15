The new owners confirmed a tenant had been lined up for the ground floor, with the potential to turn the floors above into office space.

It's now been announced that Sexy Coffee, which shares owners with Blue Lagoon, will take up the space.

The move comes as part of expansion plans for the brand, which is looking to open more outlets near to train stations in major cities, with London and Manchester also being considered.

The building on Argyle Street will become the second Sexy Coffee outlet close to Glasgow Central station, with an existing branch already operating on the corner of Gordon Street and Union Street.

The owners said they hoped to employ 15-20 staff when the new outlet opens, which is scheduled before the end of 2024.

CEO Gianluca Varese said: "Our intentions are to spend close to half a million on the renovation to create a spectacular stylish high end marbled themed café.



"The shop will be opened from 6.30am - late 7 days a week selling coffee, cocktails, draft beer, cakes, ice cream, desserts & our signature alcoholic coffees! We open to get the shop for the end of the year!"

Tower Records took over the building in 1990, its biggest outlet outside of London.

By September 2001 though it faced competition from Virgin, HMV and Fopp on nearby Union Street and closed two-thirds of the branch while cutting staff.

A month later it began offering discount records and renamed itself Tower Outlet, but closed its doors for good in May 2002.

Music Zone took over the building in December 2006, but just weeks later the company went into administration.

It later announced the closure of 31 stores, including Argyle Street, with the loss of 45 jobs in Scotland.

Music Zone ceased trading with debts of £31m by the end of January 2007.

In September 2011 That's Entertainment opened in the building but closed two years later.