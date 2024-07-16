Dundee-based Thorntons revealed plans to down permanent roots in Glasgow in early 2023, having operated from serviced offices in the city since 2019. Clients in the city include Glasgow School of Art, JCAM Investments, Wheatley Group, and City of Glasgow College.

Turnover from operations in the city have grown by 72% to nearly £3 million in the last year.

(Image: Thorntons)

Aimee Gibbons, lead partner for Thorntons in Glasgow, pictured above, said: “It has been an incredible first year for Thorntons’ permanent base in the city and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved.

“Our new office in the beating heart of the city has allowed us to strengthen our relationships with key stakeholders and as we continue to diversify our offering and grow our talented team, we’re building a very resilient business.

“We have such a cohesive and driven group of lawyers and business support colleagues who have really bought into what we are striving to achieve as an office and as a firm. They are all fully committed to delivering the best possible service for our clients. Over the next few months, we will welcome many more new colleagues, and I look forward to what comes next for Thorntons in Glasgow.”

Lesley Larg, managing partner of Thorntons, said: “The firm has witnessed significant growth in recent years and Glasgow is a prime example. It’s a thriving office and those who visit always comment on the welcoming, energetic and passionate nature of the team who are achieving excellent results for clients on a daily basis.

“We had a proven track record looking after business clients and individuals in the city for a number of years, but I passionately believed we could achieve more in Glasgow and the results of our first 12 months alone is testament to that. I am confident we have a bright future here, and we continue to grow our client base and team in the city and across our wider operation.”