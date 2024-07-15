The calls to the helpline are also up massively with it going from 4,717 up to 7,802 from adults across the UK.

The NSPCC have said a number of factors could be behind the increase, including a fresh marketing campaign for the helpline and people being more aware of the dangers of leaving children home alone.

With the Scottish school holidays now taking place, the charity is warning that cost-of-living pressures are making the difficulty of balancing work and childcare even more acute for many families.

The charity shared an example of the kind of concerned call their helpline receives.

One caller said: “It’s two little girls I’m worried about, they must be about four and six; they’re left home alone quite a lot and that means they’re unsupervised with the family’s dogs.

“I’ve knocked a few times to see if they’re OK and they always say, ‘daddy will be back soon’ but it’s usually hours later when one of the parents comes back.”

The NSPCC say no child under 12 should be left at home unsupervised, but there is no legal age limit on doing this.

Kam Thandi, head of the NSPCC’s Helpline said: “It can be hard for parents and carers to know the right age to leave their child home alone as every child is different, and the first time being left unsupervised will differ for every family.”

She continued: “It is vital that both the child and adult feel comfortable with any decision that is taken, and that if a young person is to be left home alone, they know how to contact a trusted adult and what to do in an emergency.

“For anyone who may need advice or is concerned about a child who might be at risk, our helpline service can support you and the NSPCC website has a range of tips.”

Adults with concerns can contact the NSPCC helpline by calling 0808 800 5000, emailing help@NSPCC.org.uk or completing a “report abuse online” form.

Childline is available for young people via the phone on 0800 1111 and online on the Childline website.