Whatever the words “Edinburgh in August” conjure up - and it’s possible it’s horror as much as excitement for some - you can’t deny that it comes with a brilliant soundtrack. In this, Nicola Benedetti’s second Edinburgh International Festival as Director, she has pulled together an impressive programme of premieres and performers which, in the classical section alone, sees the likes of pianist Yuja Wang, the Bamberger Symphoniker, the SCO soloists (playing Mozart), cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason (with pianist Harry Baker), the Halle Orchestra (saying farewell to musical director Sir Mark Elder with a performance of Mahler’s Fifth), the RSNO, the Sao Paolo Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra on the bill.

But let’s pick out this afternoon concert for all the family which highlights orchestral pieces inspired by the animal kingdom, including Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending, one of the most loved pieces of classical music. The fact that Benedetti is on hand to play her violin is the icing on the cake.

A Giant on the Bridge, Assembly Roxy Central, August 2-18

This gig-theatre event sees Admiral Fallow frontman Louis Abbot, hip-hop artist Solareye, singer-songwriter Louise McCraw (aka Goodnight Louisa) and Jo Mango perform live in a show that looks at life after prison.

Co-devised by Mango and theatre maker Liam Hurley, it draws on real-life experiences of those who have gone through the criminal justice system. The kind of ambitious, unique show that seems perfect for the Fringe.

La Pasion Segun San Marcos (Image: unknown)

La Pasion Segun San Marcos, Usher Hall, August 3

One of this year’s opening concerts at the Edinburgh International Festival, Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov’s interpretation of the story of the passion mixes up samba tango and son cubano, as well as a flavour of contemporary classical, for this much lauded composition written to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the death of JS Bach. And the “first indisputably great composition of the 21st century”, according to the Boston Globe. It’s certainly a thrilling, moving piece of work that brings new fire to the Christian story. For this special festival event - a Scottish premiere - conductor Joana Carneiro is joined by the Schola Cantorum de Venezuela, the National Youth Choir of Scotland, musicians from the RSNO and a selection of soloists from the worlds of jazz and classical music.

Ash & Idlewild, Big Top, North Berwick, August 10

This year’s Fringe By the Sea programme remains as eclectic as ever, and at the heart of its music offering is this co-headlining show by these two indie giants from the 1990s. Scotland’s own Idlewild are joined by Northern Irish power-pop titans Ash who frankly bossed the second half of that decade. And one of those bands whose every single sounds like their best single (today we’re saying it’s Burn Baby Burn. Or is it A Life Less Ordinary? But then what about Kung Fu …?)

Support for this Saturday night extravaganza comes from Honeyblood and a DJ set from Steve Lamacq.

And just remember Ash frontman Tim Wheeler is no longer that fresh-faced teenager he was back then. He’s 47 now. Yes, we’re all getting old.

Loyle Carner, SWG3, Glasgow, August 15

With two Mercury-nominated albums to his name, Loyle Carner is one of the most articulate and open-hearted MCs on the UK hip-hop scene, eloquently rapping about masculinity, mental health, violence and family dysfunction over a soundbed of often languid jazz-flavoured break beats and chords. Should be glorious.

Tirzah (Image: unknown)

Tirzah, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, August 19

The Edinburgh International Festival’s contemporary music programme is a mix of sure bets (Youssou N’Dour and Cat Power covering Dylan most obviously), old favourites (the Grit Orchestra paying homage to Martyn Bennett) and leftfield bookings. Tirzah fits into the latter.

Formerly a graphic designer in the fashion industry, the south London singer is trained in classical harp. But these days she is the purveyor of a hushed, intense post-grime mixture of beats and loops, often in collaboration with composer Mica Levim over which she sings in a hypnotic R&B voice. The result is a woozy fuzz (or a fuzzy wooze) that sounds quite a lot like four in the morning. Despite releasing three albums since 2018 and previously working with Tricky and Kwes, she is still maybe something of an unknown quantity. Here’s a chance to put that right.

Pixies, O2 Academy, Glasgow, August 20

“Outside there’s a box car waiting …” More 1990s nostalgia as the Boston band drops in on Glasgow in August as part of their worldwide tour. Kim Deal may have moved on, but Black Francis, Joey Santiago and David Lovering are all present and correct (these days they’re joined by Emma Richardson on bass), and this promises to be a taut, thrilling run-through of a peerless back catalogue. And to be fair their latest single You’re So Impatient has some of the old flair to it too.

Iona Fyfe, Acoustic Music Centre @UCC, Edinburgh, August 21-23

A limited Fringe run for former Scots Singer of the Year Iona Fyfe. While an impassioned advocate for Scots language and the singing traditions of her native North-East, the Huntly folk singer has never been afraid to push the envelope, as evidenced by her recent Scots take on Taylor Swift’s Love Story. Only three Fringe performances.

Lamaya, The Poetry Club, SWG3, Glasgow, August 23

New talent incoming. East Kilbride has already given us Roddy Frame and The Jesus and Mary Chain. Now add new Scottish artist Lamaya to the list. The 20-year-old who has Nigerian roots has actually been active since her mid-teens, but her debut single COMING FOR UR <3 came out late last year and this gig is her solo headline debut. Big things are predicted. As Mr Frame once noted, “From Westwood to Hollywood …” Here’s hoping.

Lola Kirke, Stereo, Glasgow, August 23

Born in London, raised in New York, maybe best known for her roles in Mistress America alongside Greta Gerwig, Gone Girl and Mozart in the Jungle, Lola Kirke may not have the most obvious background to be a country singer. But as this Glasgow show should prove she looks and sounds the part.