He was last seen setting off to walk back to his accommodation after attending a music festival on the island on June 17.

At 8.30am on 17 June he called his friend Lucy Law, telling her he had missed a bus, his phone battery was on 1%, and he had cut his leg on a cactus.

Sky News has now reported that Spanish Rescue teams found human remains in the area he went missing.

Early investigation suggests the death could have been the result of an accident or fall in an ‘inaccessible area’ in the village of Masca.

They say ‘all indications’ point to the human remains being Jay Slater.

A statement given to Sky News by Spanish Police read: “The Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group of the Civil Guard has located the lifeless body of a young man in the Masca area after 29 days of constant search," the statement says.

"All indications indicate that it could be the young British man who has been missing since last 17 June in the absence of full identification.

"The first investigations reveal that he could have suffered an accident/fall in the inaccessible area where he was found."

On Sunday his mother Debbie Duncan said the family was “desperate to find our beautiful boy” in a statement released through British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global.

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca, and the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case.

The search in the village of Masca, near Mr Slater’s last-known location, took place in a steep rocky area, including ravines, trails and paths.

His family endured conspiracy theories and “awful comments” being posted online during the search for the apprentice bricklayer, but supporters had raised £50,000 to help fund the hunt for the teenager.