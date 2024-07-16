Two major energy firms have joined forces to create a new player in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure throughout the UK and Ireland.
Perth-based SSE and Total Energies signalled their commitment to deploy up to 3,000 high power charge points, grouped in 300 EV hubs, around the two countries as they unveiled details of the new venture, which will operate under the brand Source.
They said the venture will establish a major new player in EV charging infrastructure, meeting demand from electric vehicle and fleet owners to provide fast and reliable charging, targeting a market share of 20%. Charging hubs will be in prime locations in and around urban areas and powered by renewable energy provided by SSE and TotalEnergies. Several of the hubs are already under construction with plans for dozens more, currently in development studies.
Neil Kirkby, managing director of Enterprise at SSE, said: “SSE is already playing a leading role in decarbonising the UK and Ireland’s power system including building the world’s largest offshore wind farm and transforming electricity networks. Now this agreement will help accelerate progress towards a decarbonised transport system too, ensuring the vehicles that keep the economy moving can do so in a more sustainable and efficient way.”
A statement from the two companies said Source will provide the reliable ultra-fast charging infrastructure needed across the country to meet the demand from EV drivers and fleet operators.
It noted that demand was recently sparked by the enforcement into law of the UK Government’s zero vehicle emissions mandate for all new cars and vans, making power supply infrastructure for EV and fleet owners a key issue in the challenge of decarbonising the transport network. The zero emission mandate has established a pathway towards all new cars and vans sold in Great Britain being zero emission by 2035.
In Ireland, the government has targeted placing nearly one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.
Mathieu Soulas, senior vice president for new mobilities at TotalEnergies, said: “TotalEnergies is proud to contribute to the development of electric mobility to decarbonise transportation in the UK and Ireland. This is a great opportunity to extend our network in Europe and stake out a key position as a reference high-power charging player.
“We want to offer our customers - passenger cars and fleet alike - a nationwide, ultra-fast and reliable charging service that allows them to travel efficiently with complete peace of mind. This development also contributes to our integrated power strategy in the UK, combining renewable and flexible power generation capacity, trading and marketing of low-carbon electricity available 24 hours a day.”
Lilian Greenwood MP, Minister for the Future of Roads, said: "Source is a fantastic initiative with great potential to accelerate the UK’s transition to electric vehicles. This Government has made delivering greener journeys one of its top priorities for transport, and it’s by working together with industry that we’ll be able to boost consumer confidence through widespread, reliable electric vehicle charging – and achieve our shared goal of getting more electric vehicles on the road.”
