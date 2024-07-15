Arrests were made for a range of offences including sexual assault, breach of the peace and drug possession.

The festival – which is the largest in Scotland – hosted 50,000 fans each day, as acts including Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, and Calvin Harris headlined.

Of the 40 people arrested over the weekend, 21 were made inside the Glasgow Green grounds, while 19 were made outside the venue.

On Sunday, five arrests were made inside the event, and 10 outside the entrance, all relating to breach of the peace, disorder and minor assaults.

Those arrested on the final day of the festival were aged between 13- and 45, Police Scotland confirmed