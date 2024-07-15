It will be in place from 8am on Tuesday 16 July and last until 8 pm, as parts of the central belt and east coast are battered by rain for 12 hours.

The Met Office has warned that flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer, as well as bus and train services being liable for disruption and delays.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across parts of Scotland and northeast England



Tuesday 0800 – Tuesday 2000



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ff7hx4wjCK — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2024

The forecaster also said there is a small chance of flooding to some properties where the showers are heaviest.

A statement said: “Heavy showers are expected to develop during Tuesday morning, then become more widespread and slow-moving across the east of the warning area during the afternoon.

“Whilst many places will miss the worst, where showers do occur, 15-20 mm rainfall is likely within an hour, and perhaps 30 to 40 mm in 1 to 2 hours in a few places.

"The odd lightning strike is also possible.”

The affected areas are:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde