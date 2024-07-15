A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and potential lightning has been issued for Scotland this week, with experts warning of transport disruption.

The Met Office has issued the latest warning after a few days of dry and warm weather in the country.

It will be in place from 8am on Tuesday 16 July and last until 8 pm, as parts of the central belt and east coast are battered by rain for 12 hours.

The Met Office has warned that flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer, as well as bus and train services being liable for disruption and delays.

The forecaster also said there is a small chance of flooding to some properties where the showers are heaviest.

A statement said: “Heavy showers are expected to develop during Tuesday morning, then become more widespread and slow-moving across the east of the warning area during the afternoon.

“Whilst many places will miss the worst, where showers do occur, 15-20 mm rainfall is likely within an hour, and perhaps 30 to 40 mm in 1 to 2 hours in a few places.

"The odd lightning strike is also possible.”

The affected areas are:

 

Central, Tayside & Fife

  • Angus
  • Clackmannanshire
  • Dundee
  • Falkirk
  • Fife
  • Perth and Kinross
  • Stirling

Grampian

  • Aberdeen
  • Aberdeenshire

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

  • Dumfries and Galloway
  • East Lothian
  • Edinburgh
  • Midlothian Council
  • Scottish Borders
  • West Lothian

Strathclyde

  • East Ayrshire
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Glasgow
  • North Lanarkshire
  • South Lanarkshire

 