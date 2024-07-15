A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and potential lightning has been issued for Scotland this week, with experts warning of transport disruption.
The Met Office has issued the latest warning after a few days of dry and warm weather in the country.
It will be in place from 8am on Tuesday 16 July and last until 8 pm, as parts of the central belt and east coast are battered by rain for 12 hours.
The Met Office has warned that flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer, as well as bus and train services being liable for disruption and delays.
READ MORE:
- Police arrest 40 people over three-day TRNSMT Festival
- Human remains found in search for missing Brit Jay Slater
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2024
Rain across parts of Scotland and northeast England
Tuesday 0800 – Tuesday 2000
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ff7hx4wjCK
The forecaster also said there is a small chance of flooding to some properties where the showers are heaviest.
A statement said: “Heavy showers are expected to develop during Tuesday morning, then become more widespread and slow-moving across the east of the warning area during the afternoon.
“Whilst many places will miss the worst, where showers do occur, 15-20 mm rainfall is likely within an hour, and perhaps 30 to 40 mm in 1 to 2 hours in a few places.
"The odd lightning strike is also possible.”
The affected areas are:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- North Lanarkshire
- South Lanarkshire
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here