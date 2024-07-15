The team behind popular Glasgow restaurants Ka Pao and Ox and Finch has announced a new dining experience will launch in the city later this year.
Opening in September 2024, the new venture by the team at Scoop Restaurants will be open 7-days a week at the new location on 68 Miller Street, G1.
Margo will be inspired by the group's first restaurant ox and finch and is set to serve a menu of snacks, small plates and larger sharing dishes cooked over fire.
There will be a focus on seasonality, allowing the menu to evolve regularly and highlight produce sourced from the finest growers and makers.
Lead by Head Chef Robin Aitken the menu will look to showcase Scottish seafood, meat butchered in-house, and bread and pasta made from scratch.
Aitken first joined the group at Ox and Finch in 204, before travelling and working abroad. He returned to join the senior team at Ka Pao Glasgow helping them to a first Michelin Bib Gourmand, while Ox and Finch retain theirs for a 10th year.
He will be joined by Scoop General Manager Paige Wilson to lead the restaurant.
Managing Director at Scoop Restaurants, Jonathan MacDonald said: "“Margo will be an evolution of our first restaurant, Ox and Finch, which has just celebrated its 10th birthday.
"Both restaurants share the same ethos of being relaxed, accessible and fun, alongside a focus on quality.
"Whilst retaining lots of the features that have made Ox and Finch so popular for the last decade, Margo will be bigger and bolder. We’re very excited to be able to share what we’ve been working on with Glasgow.”
Scoop has promoted in-house staff so far to work at Margo, but say new roles for chefs and front of house staff will be available soon.
Margo will also offer the group's most comprehensive wine list to date, with classic fine wines sitting alongside natural and biodynamic bottles from small, independent producers.
The full Margo menu will be announced in the coming weeks, as well as reservations becoming available for the September opening.
