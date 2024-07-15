Police are appealing for information after a 16-year-old was seriously assaulted at TRNSMT on Saturday.
The incident happened in front of the ferris wheel arorund 3.10pm on Saturday, July 13 at the event on Glasgow Green.
The 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and police are looking to identify two other males as part of their ongoing investigation.
One of those males is described as being around 6ft in height, aged around 19-20 years old and with a dark buzz cut hair style as well as half a sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a black bucket style hat and had a Scotland saltire flag wrapped around him at the time of the incident.
The second is believed to be around the same age and was 6ft 1in in height with dark hair and a slim build while wearing a light-coloured top.
Detective Sergeant Stephen Greenshields of Shettleston CID said: “This incident has left the victim with serious injuries, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the males responsible.
“Numerous people will have witnessed this incident, and we would urge anyone with any information that could assist with our enquiries to come forward.
“If you think you can help, you can contact police via 101, quoting 2222 of 13 July, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Meanwhile, police are also appealing for information after a 15-year-old male was injured in a disturbance around the same area at the weekend.
The incident happened in the Glasgow Green area near the boat house at about 4pm on Saturday.
The teenager had to be treated for a head wound by medical staff following the disturbance.
Police have not revealed whether the incident was linked to TRNSMT.
