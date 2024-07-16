A long-established bar in Aviemore which is popular with tourists and winter sports enthusiasts has come up for sale.
Christie & Co has been instructed to market the “quirky” Ski-ing Doo Restaurant & Bar by owners who now plan to focus on other venues. The current operators have owned the premises for 10 years.
The Ski-ing Doo is described as a licensed bar and restaurant situated on the main street of Aviemore, a thriving tourist destination which draws a range of outdoors sports lovers, from skiers and snowboarders to hillwalkers and mountain bikers. The agent noted that Aviemore is easily accessible from the A9 and served by rail links between Edinburgh and Inverness.
READ MORE: 'This will not be an easy year': Whisky battles headwinds
With “quirky” décor and historical memorabilia providing a “feel of authenticity”, the venue’s ground-level restaurant can accommodate around 37 while its bar, The Doo Below, has 60 covers and a small stage.
Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to sell The Ski-ing Doo. This is a fantastic opportunity for a new owner to continue its 30-plus years of trading history and would suit a hands-on operator or couple looking to benefit from the rich history.”
The Ski-ing Doo is on the market with a leasehold asking price of £50,000.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here