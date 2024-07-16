The Ski-ing Doo is described as a licensed bar and restaurant situated on the main street of Aviemore, a thriving tourist destination which draws a range of outdoors sports lovers, from skiers and snowboarders to hillwalkers and mountain bikers. The agent noted that Aviemore is easily accessible from the A9 and served by rail links between Edinburgh and Inverness.

With “quirky” décor and historical memorabilia providing a “feel of authenticity”, the venue’s ground-level restaurant can accommodate around 37 while its bar, The Doo Below, has 60 covers and a small stage.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to sell The Ski-ing Doo. This is a fantastic opportunity for a new owner to continue its 30-plus years of trading history and would suit a hands-on operator or couple looking to benefit from the rich history.”

The Ski-ing Doo is on the market with a leasehold asking price of £50,000.