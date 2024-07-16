An Aberdeenshire steel and cladding specialist has highlighted its success in winning major projects in the Scotch whisky sector, including a contract at GlenDronach Distillery near Huntly in Aberdeenshire which has entered its second phase.
KR Group, which is owned by husband and wife Kenny Robertson and Nicola Fraser and has around 55 employees, declared it is “making significant progress with two major distillery projects, both of which are nearing completion”.
The construction and engineering firm declared the two projects have generated nearly £1.5 million for it, and characterised its work on these contracts as “further enhancing” its “track record in distillery work ranging from upgrades to new builds”.
KR Group said: “The team have worked on over 25 distilleries across Scotland previously. However, recent projects at Glenfarclas Distillery and two new contracts in 2024 amassed significantly higher value.”
It observed that the largest of the Scotch whisky projects this year, in which KR Group has been contracted to undertake more than £1m worth of steel and cladding work for a distillery which it did not name, is due to be completed this autumn.
KR Group said that it had, for this project, “handled all steel, cladding, and flat-sheet metal products, as well as consulting on various design aspects with the client”.
It added: “The team have also now entered the second phase of works at GlenDronach Distillery near Huntly, which involves the fabrication and erection of structural steel, and installation of cladding for the extension and upgrade of the existing building. Phase one saw the team construct a new steel frame boiler house, complete with cladding, louvres, and internal stairs.”
KR Group noted that, in 2022, GlenDronach Distillery had announced an investment of more than £30m to increase production facilities in the Valley of Forgue “since global demand for GlenDronach had tripled since 2016”.
Ms Fraser, who is KR Group’s business director with Mr Robertson holding the post of managing director at the company, said: “The KR Group team have now worked on around 25 distilleries across Scotland, with varying scopes of work from new builds and renovations to repairs and extensions. It makes me immensely proud that we have the skills and capabilities to deliver these projects for our distillery clients. It’s a distinguished sector steeped in Scottish history, and we feel privileged to be part of its development.”
