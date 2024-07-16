Farming
Round-up
By Alec Ross
Prime lambs at Ayr yesterday sold easily and to an average of 304p/kg and peaked at £173 for a Texel from Heltongate or 343p/kg for a Beltex cross from Dustyhall.
Cast sheep and hoggets were of a mixed quality and speaned and unsheared ewes proved hard to cash, but top quality and well-fleshed ewes – like the Texel ewe from Carnwhin that went for £210 - met with strong demand, as did a pen of seven Cheviot crosses from Aitkenhead that averaged £149/head.
A pen of Blackies from Farden averaged £105/head, while Scotch Mules from Laigh Langcraig sold to £158/head. And hoggs sold to £131/head for Texels from Mr G Donald who also topped the Cheviots at £111.
Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark rose by 9p on the week yesterday to an average of 313p/kg and sold to 326p/kg for Limousin, while bullocks fell by 44p on the week to an average of 248p/kg and sold to 282p/kg for a British Blue.
Cast beef and dairy cows both rose on the week and averaged 192p/kg and 171p/kg respectively, while lambs continued their recent resurgence by achieving an average of 315p/kg, a rise of 11p on the week, and a peak of £194/head or 371p/kg. Conversely, hoggets dropped by 10p/kg on the week to an average of 177p/kg and sold to £124/head or 207p/kg.
Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday averaged 281p/kg and sold to 306p/kg, while beef-bred bullocks averaged 295p/kg and sold to 312p/kg. Young bulls of all types averaged 243p/kg while cast beef and dairy cows averaged 199p/kg and 161p/kg respectively, and prime lambs averaged 323p/kg and sold to 512p/kg or £225/head. Lowland ewes averaged £134/head and sold to £240 for a Beltex, while hill ewes averaged £62/head and sold to £136 for a Cheviot.
Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 284p/kh and sold to 318p/kg, while heifers averaged 297p/kg and sold to 332p/kg, and cast cows averaged 205p/kg and sold to 247p/kg or £2,076 gross. Lambs averaged 302p/kg or £133/head and sold to £188/head for Texels, while cast sheep averaged £119/head and sold to £240 for Texels. Heavy ewes averaged £152/head, while light ewes sold to £148/head for Cheviots and averaged £104/head.
Lambs at Longtown on Thursday proved easy to sell, especially better fleshed types, and smaller lambs lacking finish are doing well in the store ring currently. Trade topped at £192/head for Suffolks from Roxburgh Mains or to 405p/kg for Beltexes from Merkland.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here