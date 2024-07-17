There were more than 1000 cases Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) confirmed among adults over-75 in Scotland last year, with more than 535 spending time in hospital as a result of the infection.

However, the actual number of infections among will be much higher as most adult would never become sick enough to be tested for the virus.

RSV is also the leading cause of emergency respiratory admissions to hospital in Scotland in infants, with 1,516 children aged under one hospitalised with the virus last year.

READ MORE:

RSV is a common and highly infectious respiratory virus that affects the breathing system.

It generally causes mild illness with cold-like symptoms, such as a runny nose, cough, fever, or decrease in appetite.

Most people recover naturally after two to three weeks, but RSV can affect the lower airways in some people and cause severe illnesses such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis, leading to complications and hospitalisation.

In 2023, the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that the RSV vaccine should be made available on the NHS initially to adults over-75 and to pregnant women, to protect newborns.

Public Health Scotland has been working with the Scottish Government and NHS boards to develop plans for the roll out of Scotland’s RSV vaccination programme to protect newborns, infants and older adults.

Appointments will start during August 2024.

Those turning 75 years old on and between 1 August 2024 and 31 July 2025 will be the first to receive invitations.

It is the first time the NHS has had an RSV vaccine for older adults

The vaccine will also be offered to anyone who is aged 75 to 79 years old on 1 August 2024 as part of ‘catch up’ programme, as the RSV vaccine is new to Scotland and this group could not be given the vaccine before now.

Also starting from August, pregnant women will be offered the vaccine during discussions with their midwife from 28 weeks into their pregnancy.

The timing of the vaccine offer will help protect their newborn babies from serious illness caused by an RSV infection.

Dr Nicholas Phin, Director of Public Health Science at PHS, said: "Vaccinations have played a major role in protecting the health of people across the globe over the last 50 years.

"The launch of Scotland’s new RSV vaccination programme marks another significant step forward to protect the health of the population.

“RSV can be very serious for those who are more vulnerable, such as older people. In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in those aged 75 years and over being hospitalised for RSV, which is a concern.

That’s why we’re asking all those who are eligible for the RSV vaccine to look out for their letter and take up the offer to protect themselves against the more serious complications of an RSV infection.”

Expectant mothers will also be offered vaccination against RSV (Image: Getty)

Justine Craig, chief midwifery officer of Scotland, said: “I encourage pregnant women to take up appointments for RSV vaccination, and discuss with their midwife, to protect their babies from the virus during the first weeks and months of life.

“RSV is one of the leading causes of hospitalisation in a baby’s first year of life and this vaccine could save lives. Vaccination could avoid thousands of GP, A&E visits and hospital admissions.

“Vaccinations will be in place from early next month to maximise the benefit to pregnant women and their babies ahead of winter.”

Dr Mike Coates, a GP in Lanarkshire, said: “I’m delighted that there is now going to be a vaccination programme in Scotland to help some of those who are most at-risk from getting an RSV infection.

"RSV is a common respiratory virus, like the cold or flu, that can lead to very serious infections in some people, such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis, which is an infection of the small airways of the lung.

“If you are eligible, getting vaccinated is the best and simplest thing you can do to protect yourself or your newborn baby from RSV and any potentially serious illness it can bring.

"For older adults who will receive a letter in the post, I would strongly encourage you to read the information and attend the appointment to get your RSV vaccine.”