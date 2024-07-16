Mr Gething has been under pressure in recent months over donations received during his leadership bid and his shock decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn.

He had already lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd and faced another potentially difficult vote on Wednesday, after the Conservatives tabled a motion to try to compel him to publish the evidence he used to sack Ms Blythyn.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Mr Gething said the decision to stand down had been "difficult."

“Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership.

“I recognise now that this is not possible.

“It has been the honour of my life to do this job even for a few short months."

He added that allegations of wrongdoing on his part were “pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue”.

“In 11 years as a minister, I have never ever made a decision for personal gain. I have never ever misused or abused my ministerial responsibilities.

“My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.

“I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics. I do hope that can change.”

Mr Gething sacked Ms Blythn, claiming she was behind the leak of text messages that appeared to show he had advocated deleting messages that could be revealed under the freedom of information act.

He has also faced repeated questions over cash taken from a company owned by a man previously convicted of environmental offences.

This led to the collapse of a co-operation agreement between his party and Plaid Cymru.

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said there were questions for Sir Keir Starmer./

He said: “Vaughan Gething’s resignation is long overdue.

“But there can be no doubt that his Labour colleagues, from those who resigned today all the way up to Keir Starmer, have stood by his side and are culpable for the breakdown of governance in Wales.

“Wales will remember.”

Earlier in the day, in a letter quitting as Welsh economy secretary, Jeremy Miles told Mr Gething: “We cannot continue like this.”

Mr Miles, who ran against Mr Gething for the Welsh Labour leadership, added: “The events of the last few months including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful.

“It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership."