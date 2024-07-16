The investment is being supported by a package of funding from Scottish Enterprise, including a grant of £1.5m.

“Thirty years after my graduation from the University of Strathclyde, I’m very thrilled to be back in Scotland to commence the production of our Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd’s first commercialisation product that will revolutionise indoor air cleaning and disinfection which will benefit billions of people in the world," said Charles Huang, the company's chairman and chief executive.

"With Scottish Enterprise’s continued support, we look forward to developing and launching more innovative products and solutions for the world.”

Reuben Aitken, managing director of international operations at Scottish Enterprise, added: “It’s fantastic to see a young, innovative company like Innova NanoJet Technologies invest almost £9m in Scotland.

"Not only will this allow the business to scale quickly, it also means a significant number of new jobs created for local communities over the next few years."

Glasgow animation company goes bust, wiping out nearly all jobs

A Glasgow-based animation and visual effects company, which produced content for Disney and Netflix, has fallen into administration, leading to virtually all staff being made redundant.

Some 162 people have lost their jobs after production on all projects was ceased following the appointment of administrators to Axis Studios.

Historic Scottish law firm doubles headcount in Glasgow

Thorntons has nearly doubled its workforce in Glasgow since opening its first permanent office in the city one year ago.

The full-service Scottish law firm said it now employs 30 full-time colleagues at Lomond House on George Square, which was opened following an investment of £400,000. Dundee-based Thorntons revealed plans to down permanent roots in Glasgow in early 2023, having operated from serviced offices in the city since 2019.

