A company promising "clean air for life" to guard against aerosol transmission of viruses is creating 195 new jobs in Scotland with the opening of a £9 million production facility.
Innova NanoJet Technologies is locating its first manufacturing plant in Scotland which will initially produce the company's CDa product series, a filter-less air purification system that uses ultra-fine droplet sprays to effectively and efficiently clean and disinfect indoor air. The series includes versions for businesses, private homes and large public indoor spaces.
The investment is being supported by a package of funding from Scottish Enterprise, including a grant of £1.5m.
“Thirty years after my graduation from the University of Strathclyde, I’m very thrilled to be back in Scotland to commence the production of our Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd’s first commercialisation product that will revolutionise indoor air cleaning and disinfection which will benefit billions of people in the world," said Charles Huang, the company's chairman and chief executive.
"With Scottish Enterprise’s continued support, we look forward to developing and launching more innovative products and solutions for the world.”
Reuben Aitken, managing director of international operations at Scottish Enterprise, added: “It’s fantastic to see a young, innovative company like Innova NanoJet Technologies invest almost £9m in Scotland.
"Not only will this allow the business to scale quickly, it also means a significant number of new jobs created for local communities over the next few years."
