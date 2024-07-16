A massive new playpark which cost £1million is set to open in Aberdeen next week and will cater for all ages of children.
The new structure is at Hazlehead Park and will be the biggest in the city. It includes wheelchair-accessible trampolines, gigantic towers, a huge zip line and musical items along with old favourites such as the old jeep and sand digger which have been retained from a previous park on the site.
The park will open to the public on Tuesday July 23 at 7am and has equipment for children of all ages as well as being all inclusive with a large wheelchair unit to ensure everyone can play in it.
There is also a purpose built trail through a wooded area to add an extra dimension to the park and Councillor Martin Greig, who is the convenor of the Education and Children’s Services Committee, believes it will be a huge addition to the park and the city moving forward.
He said: “For many people, Hazlehead is their favourite park in the city. It is an excellent location for the city's newest and largest playpark. This upgraded facility is high quality and inclusive.
“It will give an enormous amount of fun and friendship to all children and all abilities. It is a splendid addition to Hazlehead Park."
Improvements have also been made throughout the park with new drainage in place as well as new seating, picnic benches and bins while there’s also new landscaping and grass zones.
The work was done in consultation with local schools and community groups and is set to provide the local area with a vital amenity.
A new café, maze, pets’ corner and more are also in place while there will be year-round events such as the Aberdeen Highland Games taking place at the historical grounds.
Hazlehead Park stands at 180 hectares and is one of the oldest in the city. The project is funded from a Scottish Government and COSLA fund for local authorities to refurbish playparks.
Councillor Jessica Mennie is confident that it will be a place for young and old people to enjoy, particularly over the summer holidays.
She said: “We know people young and older have been watching the build take place of the new playpark and have been eagerly waiting for it to open – we’re looking forward to being able to open it next week so families will have lots of fun with it over the school summer holidays.”
