Mr Moyes, head of Abolish Salmon Farming, said: "Shocking footage reveals Scottish Sea Farms' pathetic attempt to hide ongoing oil pollution in the Sound of Mull by dispersing it with a speedboat - a feeble and alarming cover-up of environmental damage. This blatant disregard for our marine environment is compounded by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency's and Marine Coastguard Agency's failure to act decisively against SSF's pollution of a marine protected area.”

“Both SEPA and MCA,” he said, “must immediately distance themselves from SSF and fulfil their primary duties of safeguarding our precious marine ecosystems. Their claim the fuel was contained is clearly false, as 12 days after the sinking of the Julie Anne, pollution is still visibly present and getting worse. We are calling for an urgent government inquiry into the pollution incident and the officials' inadequate response to contain environmental damage from the sunken fish farm boat."

Scottish Sea Farms are currently undertaking a salvage operation led by accredited environmental protection specialists, Briggs Marine and salvage recovery company, Jifmar. Part of the process was that the fuel-tanks on board the sunken vessel, the Julie Anne, were successfully emptied and pumped with water until each ran clear.

On Sunday, a leak, estimated to be of 20 litres, was reported by the salvage operation. It occurred during the process of air-lancing the sunken vessel in order to assist in its raising. Some of the diesel was caught by an oil boom in place above the sunken vessel, but some, pushed by the tide, seeped out under the boom.

This leak was tackled by the accepted practice, which is what was visible in Mr Moyes's footage, of "propellor wash" which uses wash from a moving boat and its propellors to promote the natural dispersal of the sheen. The team reported at the end of Monday that the vessel was secure and there were no further leaks.

However, Mr Moyes reported that even on Tuesday, he had filmed “more oil coming” and more “propellor wash” activity.

The Sound of Mull sinking is not the first time that a fish farm vessel has led to a diesel leak, impacting on the environment – and in some previous cases the fish in the farm itself. A fish farm in Canada was fined £500,000 for a diesel spill which took place in 2017 and sent 500 litres of diesel into the Campbell River in British Columbia. In 2008, supermarkets pulled salmon from sale because of “unpleasant” diesel contamination.

Anti-salmon-farm campaigner and director of $camon $cotland, Don Staniford said: “SEPA should fine Scottish Sea Farms – exclusive supplier to M&S – for water pollution and Food Standards Scotland should sample the farmed salmon on site as a matter of urgency. Scottish salmon tainted with diesel contamination must be destroyed and all the stock destroyed.”

However, Moyes reported that he had not seen evidence of the diesel reaching the fish farm. Other groups expressed their concern. “This is not the only recent sinking of a salmon farm workboat or feed barge,” said an aquaculture spokesperson for Coastal Communities Network Scotland. “Some have spewed out harmful gasses as well as diesel fuel.”

“Of course accidents happen at sea but it is no wonder that these sinkings and their pollution keep on happening. The salmon farming industry is aggressively expanding in more and more sites and seems unable to prevent these disasters.



A spokesperson for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said: “SEPA received reports of a sunken vessel at a Scottish Sea Farms site near Fiunary from HM Coastguard and the operator on Thursday, July 14.

“The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has remit over marine pollution and is closely monitoring the incident response. They have confirmed they are reviewing a plan for recovery of the vessel.

“SEPA’s remit in this incident is ensuring any controlled waste produced as a result of the clean up and recovery operation is disposed of appropriately, in accordance with waste management legislation. This would include fuel held in absorbent booms, and the vessel if it cannot be repaired once recovered. SEPA continue to work together with partners and the operator to share information and monitor the situation closely.”

Scottish Sea Farms Head of Health & Safety Gerry McCormick said: "We are incredibly grateful to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) for their advice, guidance and support.

"Our immediate priority, with the assistance of specialist divers and environmental services, has been to check for any potential fuel leaks, seal any areas found to be releasing small quantities of fuel, and re-check these multiple times daily. As an added precaution, we have also deployed oil booms around the incident area.

"Our collective focus now is on removing the fuel and re-floating the vessel – a first for Scottish Sea Farms in close to 25 years of farming – which we hope to have done within the week, after which we will carry out a full and thorough inspection."

A spokesperson for Food Standards Scotland (FSS) commented: “FSS is aware of the incident and is liaising closely with the relevant Local Authority (Argyll and Bute).

“The fish farms in the area of the sunken vessel have implemented their own risk management measures in coordination with the Local Authority.

“Any consumers who have issues or complaints in relation to any food item should report these to your local authority for investigation.”