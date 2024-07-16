They caused the train to be delayed by blocking the doors with their arms.

When the train was able to leave, the person spat at the same member of staff through the doors.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact British Transport Pollice by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 817 of 15 June.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.