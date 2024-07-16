Those convicted face a maximum of six months’ imprisonment and a £5,000 fine.

The Scottish Government introduced restrictions on XL bully ownership after legislation was passed in England, prompted by concerns over dog attacks.

Victims and community safety minister Siobhian Brown said: “The deadline is now very close for XL bully dog owners who have not yet applied for an exemption.

“Public safety has always been the priority and the reason these measures were introduced.

“I would strongly encourage owners to apply now so they can continue to legally own their dogs.

“From August 1 2024, it will be a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate or not to have applied for one by that date.”

Applicants must microchip their dogs, commit to them being neutered, obtain third party insurance and pay a £92.40 fee.

Postal applications have now closed and only online applications are being accepted.

Restrictions introduced in February remain in place, meaning all XL bully dogs should be kept muzzled and on a lead while in public.

XL bully owners who opt not to keep their dogs can apply for £100 to cover the cost of having the animal euthanised, along with a further £100 to compensate them for the loss of their dog.