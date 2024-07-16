A well-known Scottish distiller has launched a whisky trail to celebrate The Open coming to Troon this week.
Loch Lomond Whiskies has launched the nation’s first whisky golf trail, mapping a route from Glasgow to the site of the 152nd Open at Royal Troon.
The distiller, who is the official spirit of The Open , will give golf fans heading to Ayrshire a chance to find a bespoke serve from the Loch Lomond range in 10 different pubs between Glasgow and Troon.
It comes after the Loch Lomond Whiskies’ released three new single malts to celebrate The Open’s return to Scotland after Old Course at St Andrews hosted the competition in 2022.
The participating venues include seven bars in Glasgow, and three bars in Troon, making it ideal for anyone heading to the Ayrshire town from the city.
Joanne Carlin, sponsorship and events manager at Loch Lomond Whiskies, said: “At Loch Lomond Whiskies we’re proud to be the official Spirit of The Open, and our development of Scotland’s first whisky golf trail is an exciting new milestone in our ongoing commitment to this prestigious sport.
“We hope the trail will be a welcome pit stop for those travelling to The Open by train, and those enjoying the championship from afar.”
All three of the newly released whiskies will be available to have as a dram, with The Bon Acord, The Pot Still, and The Piper Whisky bar in Glasgow focusing on them.
The rest of the participating bars will put a focus on whisky cocktails with award winning bartender and mixologist Jamie Moran designing the menu.
Joanne Carline added: “Jamie will be working with us on our stand at The Open, and it’s been a privilege to collaborate with him on a range of unique cocktails and serves which showcase the distillery’s unique approach to creating flavour.”
This year marks the seventh year of the Loch Lomond Whiskies’ partnership with The Open.
The world's oldest golf championship brings together professional players from across the globe to compete for the coveted Claret Jug, and the whisky trail is aimed at paying tribute to the people, players, and courses throughout the history of the championship.
The three new whiskies on the trail areThe Open Special Edition 2024 going for an RRP of £45 (46%), The Open Course Collection 2024 going for an RRP of £290 (47.1% ABV) and The 152nd Open Exclusive 29-Year-Old Single Malt – French Sauternes Finish which fetches an RRP of £1,520 (47.8% ABV).
The Open got underway on Friday 12 July and will conclude on Sunday 21 July. Founded in 1878, Royal Troon is renowned as one of the world’s greatest links courses, and last hosted The Open in 2016.
A map of the whisky golf trail is now available at the Loch Lomond Whisky website, and the full list of participating bars is below.
- The Bon Accord, 153 North Street, Glasgow, G3 7DA
- Malo – Wine & Negroni Bar, 12 Bothwell Street, Glasgow, G2 6LU
- The Pot Still, 154 Hope Street, Glasgow, G2 2TH
- The Raven, 81-85 Renfield Street, Glasgow, G2 1NQ
- Devil of Brooklyn, 42 Renfield Street, Glasgow, G2 1NF
- The Piper Whisky Bar, 57 Cochrane Street, Glasgow, G1 1HL
- The Absent Ear, Brunswick Street, Glasgow, G1 1TF
- Scott’s Bar & Restaurant, Harbour Road, Troon, KA10 6DJ
- Lido Troon, 11-17 West Portland Street, Troon, KA10 6AB
- The Fox, 18 West Portland Street, Troon, KA10 6AB
