Clothing grants are provided by local authorities and eligible families can get a minimum of £120 per primary-school aged child and £150 for secondary school children in their households if they receive the qualifying benefits.

It varies between the council areas, though, with Shetland offered £180 for primary school kids and £225 for those in secondary school.

Read More:

Three councils, North Ayrshire, Shetland and South Lanarkshire, also offer help to parents with eligible three or four year-olds at nursery for between £50 and £150.

Families in Renfrewshire could also receive a £50 grant in the winter to buy warmer clothes.

Each local authority has their own rules for eligibility but it’s likely that most will be accepted if they are on any of Universal Credit, Income Support, income based Job Seekers Allowance, any income related element of Employment and Support Allowance, Child Tax Credit, but not Working Tax Credit, Both Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit, or support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.

Some also accept applications from people receiving housing benefit or council tax reductions.

Most councils accept applications from July until the end of March the following year, with payments made in July or August before the school year starts but there are some that vary from place to place.

Clackmannanshire and Stirling councils both have December deadlines.

Some families will also have their award automatically renewed if they have previously applied successfully.

Conor Forbes, policy director at Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Many parents worry about the costs of sending their children back to school after the holidays.

“We know that Scots families are finding things extremely difficult due to the cost-of-living crisis, especially as kitting out children is becoming increasingly expensive.

“The good news is that help is available, so we urge anyone who might benefit from a clothing grant to make sure they know how to apply and when the relevant deadlines are.

“Eligibility and the amount you will receive varies depending on which local authority area you live in, and this is something we can help you understand.

“Anyone worried or confused can reach out to our team at advice.scot for free advice at any time.”

Advice Direct Scotland are also urging those who have started claiming benefits over the holidays due to a change in circumstances to take action, as well as families who have recently moved into a different council area.

Advice Direct Scotland is also reminding families to check whether they qualify for the Scottish Government’s Best Start Grant School Age Payment, worth £314.45.

This can help with the costs of preparing for school when a child is first old enough to start Primary 1.

For assistance with any applications, you can contact the advice.scot team by phone or online.

They offer free, practical advice and information on various topics, including accessing benefits and ensuring households receive all entitled support.

The team can be contacted on 0808 800 9060 (Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm), or through www.advice.scot.