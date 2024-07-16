A former SNP equalities officer who sexually assaulted six young adults has been jailed for six years.
Cameron Downing, 24, sexually assaulted one of his victims “on various occasions” in early 2021.
The former drama student also sent a partner threatening messages, demanded he share his social media passwords, and threatened to falsely accuse him of rape if he did not stay in a sexual relationship with him.
Last month a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found Downing guilty of a total of 10 charges, including sexual and physical assault, and domestic abuse.
Sentencing him at the same court on Tuesday, Judge Alison Stirling told Downing he had “the capacity to cause physical and sexual harm as well as psychological distress”.
She said: “You have distorted views regarding intimate partner violence, and you have shown no remorse or insight into how your actions may have affected your victim.”
The judge added: “Your offences are likely to have caused significant psychological and physical harm to all of your victims, and their psychological recovery from your actions could be prolonged.”
She said Downing showed a “hostility towards women, lack of concern for others, sexual preoccupation and deviant sexual preference”, and that he was at high risk of reoffending.
Downing, dressed in a black suit, showed no reaction as the sentence was handed down, and blew kisses to the public gallery as he was led from the dock.
Speaking after the sentencing Katrina Parkes, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, said: “Cameron Downing is a dangerous individual whose predatory and manipulative behaviour has inflicted unimaginable trauma.
“It is thanks to the bravery and courage of his victims that this prosecution has been possible.
“I would urge any victim of a similar crime not to suffer in silence but to report it and seek support.
“You will be listened to, and we will use every tool available to us in seeking justice.”
Downing was imprisoned for six years with a further three years on licence, and was also made the subject of an indefinite non-harassment order in respect of one of the complainers.
He will also be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Downing was elected as equalities officer for the SNP’s London branch in October 2022.
He later resigned.
A photograph also emerged of Downing with the former first minister Nicola Sturgeon at a SNP conference in Aberdeen.
In 2022, it emerged that Downing had tweeted that he wanted to “beat the f*** out of some terfs and transphobes”. He also tweeted: “I f***ing hate terfs and transphobes with such a passion.”
The tweets caused Harry Potter author JK Rowling to tweet: “Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland: A place where an equalities officer feels free to declare in public how much he wants to beat up non-compliant women.”
Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland: a place where an Equalities Officer feels free to declare in public how much he wants to beat up non-compliant women.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 10, 2022
SNP equalities officer threatened to 'beat the f*** out of terfs' in abusive tweets - Daily Record https://t.co/hQ4fZJvmEd
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article