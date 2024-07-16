Tell us about your Fringe show
The show is called Defence Mechanism. My general outlook has always been quite dark, so I’d learnt to keep my guard up. The show is about that, and how when I found out I had body dysmorphia, it made me reassess things - because if my perception of myself is off, maybe it could be wrong about others things (or, it turns out, bang on). It’s dark jokes about mental health and class made relatable for everyone.
How does it feel to be playing the Fringe for the first time?
It’s a big tick on my bucket list - I’ve always wanted to bring an hour show to the fringe ever since I came the first time as a punter when I was 18. I need to keep that in mind if I feel stressed or anxious - this is a really fun thing to be doing with your August, surrounded by some of the world’s best performers, and I get to do my favourite thing every day - how lucky am I?
Why did you decide to perform at the Fringe?
Like I said, it’s been something I’ve always wanted to do - but I was only ok doing it when I had a show I was proud of, that I felt happy to stand by and spunk an obscene amount of money on. Working class comics take an insane financial risk coming the fringe - so we have to really believe in what we’re presenting. I really like my show, and I don’t tend to like much.
If you were not a performer what would you be doing?
I think I’d have liked to be a stylist - I love fashion, sewing and putting outfits together. I’m really drawn to people with a strong sense of personal style - as someone who hasn’t always been happy with how I look, what I wore was something I could control and steer how I wanted to be perceived.
How do you prepare for a performance?
I have a pre-show playlist I always listen to full of Fat White Family and Lou Reed. I think because it’s the same songs it’s like a Manchurian Candidate trigger that transforms me into a stand-up comedian.
Best/worst advice you’ve been given ahead of your debut show?
Best advice is usually from my therapist. I’ve learnt now to always focus on the creative part of stand up because I can’t control anything else.
Worst advice is from people who give it out without being asked, it’s usually about how I look or what I wear - so it’s always super sensitive and called for.
Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?
I love finding alternative drag and cabaret shows in weird venues, and feeling like you’ve had a unique experience that can’t be replicated another night.
What’s the most Scottish thing you’ve done?
I've used dial a booze, does that count? And I say ‘cannae’ a lot which I hope isn’t cultural appropriation.
Favourite Scottish food/drink?
It might be basic but I love haggis. And tattie scones. Scottish breakfasts destroy all other breakfasts (but no black pudding ta).
Sum up your show in three words
Dark, distinctive, authentic.
Hannah Platt’s debut stand up hour ‘Defence Mechanism’ is at the Pleasance Courtyard – Bunker 2 @ 8.10pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com
