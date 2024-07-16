The survey for 2023 saw a major fall off in the trust of the Scottish Government. The study was conducted in September and October last year and saw the percentage of people who said they ‘just about always’ or ‘most of the time’ trust the Scottish Government fall from 61% to 47% from the 2019 figures.

Trust in the UK Government to work in Scotland’s interests has remained lower than the figure for Holyrood, which has been the case since the surveys started.

It has, however, increased from 2019. Trust has gone from 15% to 21% in 2023 while further analysis found there to be more trust in the Scottish Government from younger people, those who support independence and people on the left of the political spectrum.

Older people and those with the opposite views tended to be more trusting of the UK Government.

The weighted sample of 1,574 people aged over 16 in Scotland were also asked how good each Government is at listening to the public before making decisions.

The percentage of people who thought the Scottish Government was “very good” or “quite good” at listening to people’s views before taking decisions fell from 51% in 2019 to 35% in 2023. It has declined from its peak of 59% in 2015.

The equivalent figure for the UK Government also fell, going from 15% in 2019 to 12% in 2023.

Respondents were also asked whether they think the Scottish Parliament is giving ordinary people more or less say in how the country is governed.

Some 45% said it gives “more say”, while 38% said it makes “no difference” and 14% said it gives “less say”.

Asked what the Scottish Government’s top priority should be, “improving the economy” emerged as by far the most popular issue at 45%.

There was a marked decrease in satisfaction in the running of the NHS, with this falling into negative territory for the first time since 2005.

Some 52% were dissatisfied with the health service while 23% were satisfied.

The report, produced by ScotCen for the Scottish Government, noted: “This is the first year since 2005 where more people were dissatisfied than satisfied with the way the NHS runs.

“This represents the lowest level for satisfaction and highest level for dissatisfaction since the time series began in 1999.”

The 2023 Scottish Social Attitudes Survey was the first time the study had been conducted on a “push to web” basis, with respondents invited by letter to fill out an online form. It was nevertheless considered to have robust methodology.

Commenting on the results, Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “This is an utterly damning indictment of the Tories and the SNP’s records in Government.

“People across Scotland have been failed by two dysfunctional governments – a Tory government that caused economic turmoil and an SNP Government that has led our NHS to breaking point.

“Scotland cannot keep paying the price for Government failure.

“Labour has got rid of the Tory government and started the process of delivering change across the UK, but with trust in the SNP Government at a record low it’s clear we need change in Scotland too.”

The Scottish Government pointed to the survey’s findings on the redistribution of wealth, with 50% saying ministers should redistribute income to the least well-off.

Parliamentary business minister Jamie Hepburn said: “The survey demonstrates continued support for the redistribution of wealth and an increasing desire among people to see the economy grow. This aligns with the Scottish Government’s commitments and how we are working hard to provide support to those who need it most.

“Examples of this include investing nearly £678 million in Scottish child payments as part of our commitment to eradicating child poverty. This investment – made by March this year – has helped reduce financial pressures on the families of more than 329,000 children.

“The survey – which will be studied closely – also shows broad backing for our priorities of growing a thriving economy, ensuring sustainable and excellent public services, and tackling the climate emergency.

“To that end we are providing more than £19.5 billion for health and social care, £14 billion for local councils and £4.7 billion for activities that will positively impact delivery of our climate goals.

“People here also have access to benefits such as free prescriptions and free higher education.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman also commented on the survey results relating to the NHS, saying: “The significant impact of Covid-19 on the normal operation of the NHS cannot be underestimated and we must recognise that our health service has experienced unprecedented pressures over the past few years.

“Our investment and reform agenda aims to restore the NHS not only to the level of the pre-pandemic world, but also to an improved, enhanced and reformed future.”

Scottish Conservative deputy health spokeswoman Tess White said: “This is a damning verdict from Scots on 17 years of SNP failure.

“They are sick and tired of this SNP Government having their eye off the ball and focusing on their independence obsession, rather than tackling Scotland’s real priorities.

“That is abundantly clear on their opinion of the state of Scotland’s NHS.”