Seamill House Hotel in North Ayrshire has been sold to Suraj Thapa, who selling agent Christie & Co noted “currently operates hotels in Scotland”.
Christie & Co said the new owner of the hotel “is keen to grow the business going forward”
It added: “Centrally located within the village of Seamill, this boutique hotel boasts stunning views over the east coast of the Firth of Clyde and features nine bedrooms, and a popular bar and restaurant.
“The hotel was under the previous ownership for the last 10 years, and came to the market as the owners planned to relocate.”
Christie & Co noted that the off-market sale of the hotel came within a year of Seamill Hydro, on the same street, changing hands. The property agent also acted in the sale of Seamill Hydro.
Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, said: “We are delighted to announce the off-market sale of the Seamill House Hotel in Seamill.
“This is the second sale on the same street within the last 12 months, with Christie & Co having sold the neighbouring Seamill Hydro Hotel for the Sweeney and Kyle families back in October 2023.”
He added: “This demonstrates that there is appetite to acquire great businesses within this area of Scotland, and we would urge anyone who is considering a sale to get in touch.”
