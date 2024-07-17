One charity to benefit from the funding is Glasgow Disability Alliance (GDA), which will receive £199,554 to continue running its programme of learning and social events for people with disabilities.

Kenny Bates, Learning Manager with the charity said the work they do helps empower people with disabilities, and gives them experiences they wouldn’t have anywhere else.

He said: “The National Lottery Community Fund has been instrumental in allowing us to plan a programme of engaging and fun learning activities that meet the access requirements of disabled people across Glasgow.

“The removal of barriers to participation means a range of cultural, creative, exercise, wellness and educational experiences otherwise out of reach for our members are made accessible. These activities are designed to tackle isolation and to build people’s confidence and capacity, whilst learning new skills and discovering new interests.”

Rosie Smith is a regular attendee at the GDA workshops and says it has given her a second chance to live life and it pushes her to socialise more often.

She said: “The GDA workshops have given me life, really. That sounds dramatic, but when I got hit by a car everything that I knew was taken from me.

“To begin with, I felt quite intimidated. I remember being told to just come along and see what you think of it, but I was hooked immediately. I've made so many friends through the workshops.

“The GDA workshops enable me to learn a new skill or expand on something I’ve had an interest in before. It’s a good opportunity to push yourself and have fun with other people. The fact that GDA provides transport and personal assistance support means we can relax and take part without worrying. So, life is different now, but it's good.”

Glasgow Disability Alliance (Image: National Lottery)

The funding comes in at a total of £17,341,549, and groups from all 32 of Scotland’s council areas will benefit from the money.

Another organisation to benefit from the latest round of funding is Royston Youth Action who will receive £20,000 to run outdoor activities for local children aged seven to 12.

The activities run by the group include trips to local forests and waterfall, which give young people the opportunity to learn about environmental issues and gain outdoor skills.

Ten-year-old Sophie from Royston Youth Action said: "We love our Saturday adventures. We have been to so many amazing cool new places which we would never get to go to without the youthy.

“We get to spend a full day with our friends and learn about Scotland and do fun activities. The youth club feed us on the trips too which is great. I feel happy every Saturday morning knowing I am going to my club and that I don’t have to sit about my house all day."

Speaking about the funding Project Manager Sharon Kelly said: “This funding ensures we can deliver outdoor play trips and adventures to children who might not otherwise be able to access some of these beautiful places in Scotland. The increased confidence of the children attending the weekly club has been superb to see, and we are so proud of how many new activities they have all tried and succeeded at.”

The two year project of outdoor activities will take young people seven-12 year of age from the youth group on trips to green spaces around Royston, local forests, and waterfalls. (Image: National Lottery)

Kate Still, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland added: “As the National Lottery approaches its 30th birthday it is wonderful to see how the funding continues to help change lives for the better and just what can be accomplished when people join forces for a shared purpose or to support one another.

“National Lottery players should be proud to know the money they raise is supporting people across Glasgow to lead happier and healthier lives.”

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes funding on behalf of National Lottery players who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

The full list of recipients can be found here.