The Scottish Government has previously suggested it would bring forward a Natural Environment Bill which would set out statutory targets for restoring nature.

The campaign is urging First Minister John Swinney to include these in his first legislative programme, expected in September.

Environmental groups say there should be a commitment to halt the decline in nature by 2030 and make significant progress in restoring the natural environment by 2045.

The campaign produced opinion poll data, commissioned through the Diffley Partnership, to demonstrate support for their goals.

Polling of a nationally representative sample of 1,079 Scots in mid May found 74% supported legal targets.

Deborah Long, chief officer of Scottish Environment Link, said: “People in Scotland truly love nature, and they expect our government to take care of it.

“Nature makes an enormous difference to our wellbeing and quality of life, and a healthy natural environment is our first line of defence against climate change.

“Sadly, our environment faces enormous challenges, and we risk losing some of our iconic species altogether. But we also know that nature can recover.

“The overwhelming majority of Scots back our call for legal targets for nature recovery.

“We are calling on the Scottish Government to bring forward a Natural Environment Bill and get nature back on track.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland’s natural environment is key to addressing the twin crises of nature loss and climate change.

“That is why we have protected 18% of our land and fresh water and 37% of our seas, pledged £250 million to restore damaged peatlands and committed nearly £40 million since 2021 through our Nature Restoration Fund to deliver the nature restoration we need.

“Further actions to protect and restore nature will be a key consideration in the upcoming Programme for Government”.