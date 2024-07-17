A coalition of 38 environmental groups is calling for a new law from the Scottish Government to protect Scotland’s nature.
The Scotland Loves Nature campaign is backed by 38 organisations, including RSPB Scotland, the Scottish Wildlife Trust and WWF Scotland.
The Scottish Government has previously suggested it would bring forward a Natural Environment Bill which would set out statutory targets for restoring nature.
The campaign is urging First Minister John Swinney to include these in his first legislative programme, expected in September.
Read More:
-
'Diesel spreading.' Calls for farmed salmon to be tested following sunken boat
-
-
Deindustrialisation versus just transition. What will win at Grangemouth?
Environmental groups say there should be a commitment to halt the decline in nature by 2030 and make significant progress in restoring the natural environment by 2045.
The campaign produced opinion poll data, commissioned through the Diffley Partnership, to demonstrate support for their goals.
Polling of a nationally representative sample of 1,079 Scots in mid May found 74% supported legal targets.
Deborah Long, chief officer of Scottish Environment Link, said: “People in Scotland truly love nature, and they expect our government to take care of it.
“Nature makes an enormous difference to our wellbeing and quality of life, and a healthy natural environment is our first line of defence against climate change.
“Sadly, our environment faces enormous challenges, and we risk losing some of our iconic species altogether. But we also know that nature can recover.
“The overwhelming majority of Scots back our call for legal targets for nature recovery.
“We are calling on the Scottish Government to bring forward a Natural Environment Bill and get nature back on track.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland’s natural environment is key to addressing the twin crises of nature loss and climate change.
“That is why we have protected 18% of our land and fresh water and 37% of our seas, pledged £250 million to restore damaged peatlands and committed nearly £40 million since 2021 through our Nature Restoration Fund to deliver the nature restoration we need.
“Further actions to protect and restore nature will be a key consideration in the upcoming Programme for Government”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel