A bar in Scotland’s capital city has been nominated for a prestigious design award.
Nestled near the top of Princes Street, Jackson The Tailor has been shortlisted in the BIID Interior Design Awards 2024.
The only bar in Scotland to be chosen this year, the venue’s striking interior was brought to life by Collective Design, aiming to blend ‘sophistication with modernity’.
Owned by Merchant Leisure Jackson the Tailor is located on Edinburgh’s Leith Street, and is inspired by the speakeasy culture of the early 20th century, when Old Leith Street was the centre of Edinburgh's tailoring industry.
The venue’s design is based on a fictional character whom the bar takes its name from. Bosses at the bar say Jackson would fit Edinburgh’s sharpest dressers, with the ambience of the venue aiming to bring his persona to life.
The British Institute of Interior Design (BIID) is the only professional institute for interior designers in the UK. Committing to advancing professionalism, integrity and excellence in interior design, the institute celebrates the most innovative and aesthetically pleasing interior designs across the UK.
Arthur Mustard, Managing Director at Merchant Leisure Ltd, said: “To be recognised for such a prestigious award is an absolute honour. Our aim with Jackson the Tailor is to create a suave and comfortable space to enjoy carefully crafted cocktails. We believe that wearing a beautifully made suit is an experience, and so is consuming a beautifully made drink. And that is what inspired the attention to detail for our striking interior.”
Pictures provided to The Herald show the bar’s interior decorated in brass and velvet, with mood lighting creating a relaxed atmosphere.
The bar holds intimate booths and bespoke drinks menus created by Edinburgh mixologists, catered to cocktail fans.
Each page is embroidered with a measuring tape to showcase the exact spirit measurements, ingredients and garnishes in customers' drinks.
Era-inspired cocktails are divided into sections; ‘Neither Shaken Nor Stirred’ include serves such as the ‘Moroccan Collins’ and ‘Spritz Royale’, with the ‘Make Mine A Martini’ section home to the ‘Jackson’s Vesper’.
Merchant Leisure also owns bars & restaurants across Edinburgh including The Newsroom, The Piper’s Rest, Burgers & Beers Grillhouse and The Railbridge.
